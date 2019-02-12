Who's ready to feel old? Twitter users were shocked Monday morning to learn the brothers from Hanson — yes, those brothers —have 13 children between them.

The trio who famously sang "MMMbop" 22 years ago appeared on "Lorraine" to discuss their career in music and promote their upcoming concerts in Europe. During the chat, the men — all of them in the 30s now — mentioned that they have 13 children.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

"In particular, we all three have ten-year-old sons," Zac said. "It's a cool thing. We spend a lot of time together obviously touring and in studio. Our kids, they know each other really well and are really, really close… They come on tour sometimes. That's just part of the lifestyle."

The fact that Hanson has 13 children was enough to send some Twitter users into a MMMeltdown.

"Hanson? What? 13 kids?? My mind is blown. I need to sit down," one user said.

For those keeping score, Isaac, now 38, and has wife have three children ranging in age from 11 to 4; Taylor, now 35, shares six children with his wife ranging in age from 15 to 2 months; Zac, 33, has four children with his wife ranging in age from 10 and 18 months.

Clearly, these are not those adorable boys who broke onto the scene FOUR presidents ago. They're now dapper men.

Andrew Savulich / NY Daily News via Getty Images

As shocked as viewers were with the brother's families, they were equally surprised at how well they have aged.

"Um hello when did Hanson become to hot?!," one person wrote after watching Lorraine.

Another added, "Holy crap Hanson got HOT."