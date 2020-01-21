Lookin' good, Vin!

Vin Diesel, 52, took to Instagram late on Jan. 20 to share a shirtless photo of himself wearing board shorts and carrying a surfboard on a beach -- and fans ate it up. In just 11 hours, the post racked up more than 1.1 million likes.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"We will find a way, or we will make one... Barca BC #Hannibalbarcatrilogy," Vin captioned the shot, referencing both his "Barca BC" video game -- he's wearing underwear with "Barca BC" branding on the waistband too -- and seemingly teasing a related project he's wanted to make for a long time, a "Hannibal the Conqueror" trilogy based on the exploits of the legendary Carthaginian military commander who went to war with Rome more than 2,200 years ago.

A few days before the pic of bare-chested Vin emerged, he posted a shot of himself in the gym wearing a sleeveless shirt with his arms on display. "Inspiration can be fleeting... stay motivated. Thanks for the love," he captioned it.

Vin also posted a provocative shirtless snapshot highlighting what he calls his #Dadbod" on Instagram in late November. In the caption of that one, he reflected on finishing filming for the next movie in the "Fast & Furious" franchise and also looked ahead to more projects on the horizon that require him to be in great shape.

"After the longest filming shoot of my career with Fast 9... A film I am so immensely proud of. Before entering the next character and film project... so much to be excited about... Fast continuation, Xander Cage, Riddick... Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot," he wrote. "Before all the press that coincides with the release of the various pictures next year. I must take a minute to center. To celebrate the wonderful family I have been blessed with. So grateful for the Holidays. Perfect timing I might add. Hahaha."

Vin has two big projects coming in 2020. On March 13, his action film "Bloodshot" co-starring Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce hits theaters. Then on May 22, "Fast & Furious 9" opens. In addition to the old crew, this installment also features some new faces including John Cena and Cardi B.