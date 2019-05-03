Vince Vaughn's DUI case from last year has been dismissed after the actor agreed to a plea bargain.

TMZ reported on Friday that the actor pleaded no contest to "wet reckless" driving. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped three misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence, driving with a .08 blood alcohol level or higher and disobeying a police officer.

The "Wedding Crashers" star will now have to pay a $390 fine, attend an alcohol education class and be on "informal probation for three years," meaning he just has to keep his nose clean. He also has to pay about $1,700 for various penalties.

On June 10, 2018, Vince got busted for DUI when he didn't comply with cops' orders at a checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California.

Reports said that actor was initially uncooperative when he was asked to step out of his vehicle, after which he was booked for drunk driving and obstructing an officer.

A friend with Vince was arrested for public intoxication.