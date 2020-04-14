She's out, feeling better and back with her family!

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Comedian and author Ali Wentworth -- who revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis about two weeks ago -- has ended her isolation period during which she fought and recovered from the virus in her bedroom. She finally walked down the stairs of her home to rejoin husband George Stephanopoulos and their teenage daughters, Elliott and Harper, and posted a video of her grand entrance on Instagram on April 13 -- the same day "Good Morning America" anchor George revealed on the morning show that he'd just been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus but was asymptomatic, unlike Ali, who was miserable with multiple symptoms.

In the video, the family dog gets excited and runs around the landing as one of the couple's daughters plays Destiny's Child's "Survivor" on her phone. The family claps and cheers as the "In Living Color" alum emerges in pajamas and laughs, telling them, "This is so sad," prompting George to laugh too.

"Came out of 16 days of isolation. I am grateful for my health. It was a brutal and scary time. But I am one of the lucky ones. And as I continue to recover I am struck by what has become the dehumanization of this plague," Ali captioned the clip.

"People are dying. People are suffering. People are hungry. People are scared. We have to shed all ideological, religious, social, economic barriers and grab each other's hands and move forward united. As people," she continued.

"We can isolate to help others, particularly the incredible health workers and all the courageous and selfless people on the frontlines, but that does not mean we should isolate our hearts. (I know my daughters are screaming that this is so cringeworthy)," she concluded, adding, "Grateful to be back to everything except laundry and dishes..."

Monica Schipper / WireImage

A slew of celebrities took to the comments to welcome her back, some with jokes and others with joy. Friend Brooke Shields zeroed in on Ali's final sentiment, writing, "I wouldn't risk doing any housework, you could relapse for sure!" Actress Maddie Corman also focused on the joke, writing, "I love you. I heard cleaning can cause a relapse."

George's ABC colleague Sara Haines commented, "This is so sweet!!!!!!! So happy you are on this side of it. 🙌❤️," while another "GMA" personality, Lara Spencer, wrote, "Yazzzzz. So happy to see you up and about mama! Take it easy. We love you."

Actor Michael J. Fox told Ali, "Loooove this. In tears 😭 ❤️👍👏❤️." Harry Connick Jr. shared his gratitude for her recovery, writing, "thank GOD. welcome back ❤️," and Howard Stern's wife Beth Stern gushed, "We love you! Come over!"

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Stars including comedian Vanessa Bayer and TV host Ross Mathews sent heart emojis in the comments and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece wrote, "So happy you are feeling better ! Sending love 💕💕." Actress Holland Taylor told Ali, "Welcome back to the upright... wow," while model Christy Turlington noted, "Welcome home to your home! So happy you are well @therealaliwentworth🙏🏽."