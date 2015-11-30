Wendy Williams is in great shape!

The talk show host flaunted her bikini body while wearing a black one-piece suit with a little skirt to the beach in Bal Harbour, Florida, over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The 51-year-old mother of one has been outspoken about how she lost fifty pounds.

On her "After Show" in October, she spoke about her vegan diet and clarified that her fit body was not only a result of being meat-free.

"I can't say that that has made me lose weight because I already lost 50 pounds in three years, which I find to be amazing. Because, of all the crazy diets I've been on, none have ever been as effective as [saying to myself], 'Just push back, fatso. Just stop eating so much.'"

She added, "I don't love food as much as I used to."

Wendy also admitted that it was not just her diet that changed her body.

"I did have a jump-start because years ago I did get the liposuction and a tummy tuck, but I have to say that, if there is a poster child for plastic surgery and the jump-off to a new lifestyle, it would be me," she said.

Six months after giving birth to son Kevin Jr. in 1999, Wendy decided to get a tummy tuck. She even got a tattoo to cover a mark left from the operation.

In 2012, she spoke about the tattoo at the unveiling of her naked photos for a PETA ad, "There's my other picture. I got my tattoo to cover my tummy tuck mark. I'm not really one that likes tattoos. I still stand by that. I don't particularly like that one, but I'd rather have that than the cut (mark)."

Just a few years before talking about her tummy tuck, Wendy also openly admitted to having breast augmentation in 1995. She opened up about the operation on-air in 2009 but forgot that her son was a viewer.

"I gagged when my son came and asked me about my implants," Wendy said before explaining why she went for the surgery. "I just wanted to fit into good clothes. I wanted the body that matched my personality."