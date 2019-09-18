Whoopi Goldberg got a whole lot of double takes on Wednesday when she walked onto the set of "The View" while rocking a shocking new hairstyle.

Over the years, Whoopi's signature look has included rocking dark gray dreadlocks. That's not the case anymore — those dreads have now turned milky white.

The new look, though, isn't permanent, as it's for her role in CBS' upcoming limited series "The Stand," which is based off Stephen King's book of the same name. Whoopi will play Mother Abigail in the series.

"The woman I play is over 100. We may spread, but the hair always looks good," Whoopi joked to her "View" table mates.

"I think she's about 108 or 9," she said of her character. "This is why I feel like people need to know that 100 is no longer what you think 100 used to be."

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The acting legend went on to suspect that "people had no idea what older black women looked like" when the book was originally written and published in 1978.

Whoopi expects to wear her white dreads for about four months while filming.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar openly wondered if the new longer hairstyle made sleeping difficult.

"My hair's been longer than this. Just before I started on this show my hair had been down to my butt, but we just kind of wrap it up," Whoopi explained. "We just did a quick shortening of it because it was too ... I've lost weight so my face got lost in the hair."

Her character, she hinted, will look vastly different than what the talk show host looks like today.

"You haven't seen me painted up yet. I'll have you wait to see what she looks like, it's kind of amazing what these guys have done with my face," Whoopi said. "She's gonna look like an old lady, a very, very, very, old lady. Very, very, very old."