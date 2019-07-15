Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whoopi Goldberg is done cruising the open road after revealing she's longer allowed to drive due to poor eyesight.

"I have a driver," she said while hosting "The View" on Monday. "The reason I have a driver is because I am not allowed to drive. My sight is not good enough, people get nervous when I get behind the wheel, so, I am not allowed to really drive."

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

The beloved host's health has been a topic of conversation over the past few months after she revealed that she nearly died in February from pneumonia and sepsis.

"I am here, I am up and moving around, not as fast as I'd like to be, but I am OK," she told her fans at the time. "So here is what happened. I had pneumonia, and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs which meant there was fluid and all kinds of stuff going on and yes I came very, very close to leaving the earth. Good news? I didn't."

NameFace LLC/Shutterstock

The comedy legend was off the air for over a month while dealing with her illness. In March, she surprised her fellow co-hosts during the middle of the show

"This is my first foray out, I'm not there yet, I know that, but the only way it's gonna get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning," she said. "It was, there's death and here's me. That's how it was. You think that because you've healed quick before that something crazy can't happen, well, it can. Double pneumonia and sepsis. They had to pump a lot of stuff out of me."

She was back in the hospital in April after coming down with a 24-hour bug.