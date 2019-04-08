Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whoopi Goldberg was back in the hospital last week after coming down with an illness.

The hospitalization came not long after Whoopi nearly died from pneumonia and sepsis.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

"I am here. I'm much better. I'm much, much better," she said on Monday's episode of "The View." "I had a 24-hour bug, which landed me back in the hospital last week, which is why I missed y'all on Thursday."

The flu bug, she said, "came and went... I seem to be doing well. I'm here."

Whoopi's health has been of grave concern as of late.

The comedy legend was away from the morning show she helms for over a month while she battled illness. On March 14, she surprised her fellow co-hosts in returning during the middle of the show.

"This is my first foray out, I'm not there yet, I know that, but the only way it's gonna get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning," she said. While still coughing, she kept her sense of humor, saying, "I'm the only person who can go into the hospital for three weeks and put weight on."

ABC via Getty Images

Whoopi detailed how her health issues were very dire at one point.

"It was, there's death and here's me. That's how it was. You think that because you've healed quick before that something crazy can't happen, well, it can. Double pneumonia and sepsis," she said. "They had to pump a lot of stuff out of me."

In a previous video message, she said, "I came very, very close to leaving the earth. Good news? I didn't."