Whoopi Goldberg returns to 'The View' and more ICYMI news

She's back!

Whoopi Goldberg made her return to "The View" on March 14, surprising her fellow co-hosts during the middle of the show. The comedy legend had been off the air since Feb. 6 amid a battle with pneumonia and sepsis. "This is my first foray out, I'm not there yet, I know that, but the only way it's gonna get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning," she said. While still coughing, she kept her sense of humor, saying, "I'm the only person who can go into the hospital for three weeks and put weight on." Whoopi detailed how her health issues were very dire at one point. "It was, there's death and here's me. That's how it was. You think that because you've healed quick before that something crazy can't happen, well, it can. Double pneumonia and sepsis. They had to pump a lot of stuff out of me."

