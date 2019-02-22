ICYMI: The week in TV for Feb. 17-23

FOX "considering options" following Jussie Smollett arrest

On Feb. 21, FOX released a statement saying that it's "considering our options" in the wake of actor Jussie Smollett's arrest on a felony charge of filing a false police report and allegations that the 36-year-old actor staged an attack on himself because he was "dissatisfied with his salary" for the FOX series "Empire," on which he's starred since 2015. A day before the arrest, FOX said that Jussie "is not being written out of the show," though on Feb. 22, the network announced that it was removing his character from the final two episodes of the season "to avoid further disruption on set."

