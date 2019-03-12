"Storage Wars" star Darrell Sheets has been hospitalized after suffering a mild heart attack.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star posted a photo from a hospital bed while detailing his health scare. His wife, Romney, was by his side in the photo.

"Well here we go I wasn't going to say anything , but you all have been the greatest friends and fans," he began his Instagram post. "I've Been very sick for 3 months and two nights ago I had a mild heart attack , found out I have congestive heart failure and a severe issue going on with my lungs."

Amanda Schwab/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

Darrell indicated that his condition requires surgery, which was set to be performed not long after his Instagram post.

"All your prayers would be deeply appreciated thank you for being there for me it's been a great ride #storagewars #Romney has been by my side through all of this she is a good women and I love her."

All seemed fine several days earlier, as his Instagram feed showed him attending Justin Timberlake's concert.