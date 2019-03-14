A new marriage and a baby!

Chance the Rapper's new wife Kirsten Corley revealed on her Instagram Story that she and her man are expecting their second child together.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

On Thursday, Kirsten posted a selfie in a yellow bikini with her baby bump clearly sticking out. Her hand rested on top of her belly.

"Oh yeah, we're pregnant," she captioned the photo.

Chance later confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "We pregnant again. It's a girl. Jesus Christ. We love you God."

He added that the baby is due in September.

The news comes after Chance and Kirsten held a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Pelican Hill resort in California. The couple's 3-year-old daughter, Kensli, was also on hand.

"The Bennetts," he captioned a photo of himself and his wife from the weekend.

While Chance and Kirsten claim they were married last weekend, The Chicago Tribune reported last week that the couple actually exchanged "I do's" during a civil ceremony in Chicago on Dec. 27, 2018.

Prior to last weekend's ceremony, the Grammy-winning rapper took to social media to share a photo of his wife from the day that they met in 2003.

"My mom used to work as a real estate agent at a black-owned franchise called Re/Max Exclusive Properties," he tweeted. "One night, she took my dad and brother and I to one of her office parties to get better acquainted with her co-workers."

At the party, there was a group of girls lip syncing to Destiny's Child.

"Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on Earth," he recalled.

As this was going on, his father encouraged him to join the girls and show them his dance moves. He declined.

"This wasn't the time or place," he wrote. "Not just because it wasn't my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. It's cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I aint wanna jump the gun. So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later its happening This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."