Cookie Monster's got nothing on Donald Glover today.

The rapper and star of "Atlanta" purchased 113 boxes of Girl Scout cookies while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Feb. 28.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

How did this happen? Charity Joy and her father Seymour created a video of the girl rapping about Thin Mints and Tagalongs to Donald's song "Redbone," which he performs under his rap pseudonym Childish Gambino.

"It's beautiful, but it's also crazy to me," he said of the viral video. "I never was like 'I'll make this, and then one day a little girl will sell girl scout cookies to it.' It's pretty great."

He added that he was "really touched" by the video.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Donald went onto to say that he would like to buy cookies from Charity. As luck would have it, the late night host then surprised the actor/rapper by bringing out the little girl, who, of course, was wearing her Girl Scout uniform.

Immediately upon meeting Donald she handed him an order form for the cookies. On the form, it indicated that Charity needed to sell 113 boxes of cookies to meet her goal.

"You know what," he said, "I'll take them all."

So, what kind of cookies did he buy?

"Obviously Thin Mints. Those are the best," he said as he filled out the form. "You can put them in the refrigerator. I'll take them all."