Tinsley Mortimer's days on "The Real Housewives of New York" may be over … at least that's what many of her castmates privately believe.

The reality TV star was MIA while Bravo cameras rolled in Manhattan on Thursday, despite the fact that she was scheduled to film with the fellow "Housewives," Page Six reported. Where was she? According to the report, she was in Chicago with her boyfriend, Coupon Cabin founder Scott Kluth.

Many apparently see her absence as a sign that she's done with he show. But, a source close to the former socialite says her departure is "not black-and-white yet."

Still, Tinsley and her beau seem to be moving forward with their relationship. Page Six said Scott has even purchased an engagement ring and he's supposedly asked Tinsley to come back to Chicago with him, and there is suspicion that she may very well move to Illinois.

She "is ready to put her personal life ahead of her responsibilities for ["Housewives"]," the report said, but added that no final decision has been made.

Although her castmates are convinced that we've seen the last of her on "Housewives," those close to her indicated she'll continue to be involved in the show in some way this season.