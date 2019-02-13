Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mischa Barton still owes a screenwriter more than $300,000, and those funds could start coming out of her checks from "The Hills."

TMZ reported on Wednesday that the debt has been owed for two years, and the actress has yet to pay a dime.

Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Back in 2016, Mischa scored a lead role in a film called "Promoted," but she skipped town and backed out just before filming was set to begin. Around this same time, Mischa was photographed in Europe. Mischa's non-participation also created a snowball effect of other actor's having reservations about taking part in the project.

The screenplay writer, Daniel Lief, sued Mischa, claiming that recasting the lead and delaying production cost him more than $300,000. A judge agreed with Daniel and ordered Mischa to pay $250,410.94. With interest, that tab is now $310,921.20.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Now, since Daniel's company says Mischa hasn't paid anything yet, his lawyers want the court to order the former "The O.C." star to pay off the debt from any money she earns moving forward, TMZ said.

The new paperwork lists several companies that could be paying Mischa in the near future, and MTV is one of them, based on her casting in "The Hills," which she started filming last fall.

A judge has not signed off on Mischa's checks being garnished.