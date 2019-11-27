A home belonging to the lead singer of alternative band Wilco was shot up in Chicago, but no injuries were reported.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jeff Tweedy's wife, Susan Miller-Tweedy, detailed the scary incident on Facebook, saying their home was littered with shell casings after someone started firing away at their balcony door at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

"You know how every time you hear loud pops you think … was that fireworks or gunshots? Well, when it's really gunfire there is zero question about it," she wrote, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, adding "there were 7 to 10 shots fired at what sounded like right at our house."

She called 911 quickly.

"A bullet went through the storm door to our balcony and lodged in the wooden door," she said. "In the light of day today [Tuesday], Jeff found 7 shell casings outside."

Police said several neighbors called 911 as the shooting was occurring.

Speaking to WBBM-AM 780 radio, the singer's son, Spencer, also a musician, called the incident "pretty scary," but said he did not believe the family was targeted.