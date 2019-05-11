Leave it to Will Smith to make a bald-headed blue genie look super sexy!

The 50-year-old actor opened up about getting into character as the Genie for the upcoming reboot of "Aladdin" while out at a special screening for the flick in London on Friday, May 10.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

"I was feeling sexy about myself as the genie," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I felt sexy about myself."

In preparing for the movie, Will embraced what the Genie stands for as, "somebody whose whole existence is dedicated to helping people find themselves and create the lives that they want."

And, despite the Genie's outlandish exterior -- half-shaved head with a top-knot braid and all -- he was able to relate with the character's core values to really embody the spirited wish granter.

He added, "You're always looking for something that you can connect to with a character that's authentic -- that devotion and dedication is what I aspire to with my life."

Will actually felt a lot of pressure trying to reprise the fabled role, which the late Robin Williams voiced in the original 1992 animated film. But, he managed to find a happy medium between making the part his own and still honoring the comedian, who passed away in 2014.

"I was terrified doing the Genie after Robin Williams," the star, married to Jada Pinkett-Smith, admitted. "But I found a lane that pays homage. It is my own thing, you know? So, I think people are going to love it."

Anthony Harvey / REX/Shutterstock

Will basically tried to combine Robin's comedic genius with a flare from his "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" past to make the new Genie unique.

"Robin Williams took his essentially stand-up persona and just infused his stand-up persona into the Genie," he told Reuters last week. "I was like, 'I could just use the extreme version of almost my 'Fresh Prince' persona to be able to infuse that into this wild character.' I felt I'd be able to capture the nostalgia while at the same time being able to make something new."

"Aladdin," also starring Meena Massoud and Naomi Scott, is slated for release in theaters on May 24.