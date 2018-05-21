A woman claims she's Prince's biological daughter and is staking claim to his multimillion dollar estate.

TMZ says the woman, Snowe Melinda Saxman, filed paperwork in a Minnesota court and she claims Prince is her father. Her evidence, though, doesn't totally add up.

Getty Images North America

The woman says that she was adopted and she never knew her real parents, but, in her mind, she's pretty convinced that the late singer is her dad based on "substantial physical, temperamental and aspirational similarities to Prince."

She even says that she inherited Prince's musical ability and claims to be a "natural-born star."

Snowe also furthers her claim, saying she is related to people in Prince's family tree.

The woman is upset that no one ever spoke to her about the current state of Prince's probate case.

REX/Shutterstock

When Prince passed in 2016 of an opioid overdose, he reportedly had over $40 million in cash, in addition to other assets. Although his estimated net worth was reported to be about $300 million around the time of his death, TMZ reported then that his net worth was actually in the $150 million area.

TMZ claimed in February that Prince's estate spends $600,000 per month, and many potential heirs are worried that there will be nothing left when it comes time to finally distribute the inheritance.