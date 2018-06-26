Country music star Wynonna Judd's 22-year-old daughter has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

On June 25, Radar Online reported that Grace Pauline Kelley -- Wynonna's daughter with first husband Arch Kelley III -- will be locked up at at West Tennessee State Penitentiary because she broke probation in a meth case when she left a recovery program in November 2017.

Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"Her probation was revoked on Feb. 8, 2018," a spokesperson for Tennessee's Williamson County told Radar Online. "She was sentenced to serve eight years."

According to Radar, Grace pleaded guilty to multiple charges in two counties -- meth manufacture, delivery, sale and possession with intent in May 2017 in Williamson County Court (she was ordered to pay $3,092.50 in fines, a figure that has since risen), and she also pleaded guilty to a meth possession charge in neighboring Maury County.

A judge sentenced her to serve 11 months and 29 days in jail, though that sentence was suspended in favor of probation following a 30-day jail stint. Similarly, a four-year jail sentence she was handed on evading arrest charges was to be served on probation.

A condition of that probation, however, Radar Online reported, was a 180-day inpatient treatment program at a rehab center.

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

When Grace left rehab, she triggered the probation violation -- which has now landed her in prison.

Wynonna's troubled daughter's release date is set for Aug. 10, 2025, though according to Radar, she's only expected to complete 30 percent of her sentence and is eligible for parole in February 2019.

Grace's legal woes began in December 2015, Radar reports, after cops arrested her at a Nashville Walgreens after noticing that her vehicle, which had an improperly attached license plate, had been sitting in the parking lot for a long period of time.

Police also discovered a plastic bag containing a torn-up box of pseudoephedrine and a receipt for Coleman fuel -- which are used to make meth -- had been tossed out of the vehicle.