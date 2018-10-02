One XXXTentacion fan is about to get up close and personal with the late rapper.

The rapper's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, has teamed up with artist Bankrupt to set up a charity raffle, the proceeds of which will go to his non-profit, the XXX Foundation. In addition to a one-of-a-kind piece made by Bankrupt, the winner of the raffle will get to visit the rapper's mausoleum with X's mother.

"We partnered up and came up with a way to raise some money for XXX's nonprofit foundation that will be used on multiple charities and families in need," Bankrupt said in a video.

XXL reports that the artwork is a "light-up portrait of the slain rapper upside down, re-imagined to resemble the last photo' XXX posted on his Instagram page.

The rapper died on June 18 after being gunned down in his car in Miami.

XXXTentacion was laid to rest at the Gardens of Boca Raton Memorial Park on June 28.

Tickets for the raffle are available for a suggested $5.30 donation, with a five-pack running $20.50.