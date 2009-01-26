Casting Charlie's Next Angel
A third installment of the Charlie's Angels franchise may be in the works. "I'm so into it!" declared producer Drew Barrymore at the premiere of He's Just Not That Into You. Rumor has it she may even add a new Angel. Who will get those wings?
A third installment of the Charlie's Angels franchise may be in the works. "I'm so into it!" declared producer Drew Barrymore at the premiere of He's Just Not That Into You. Rumor has it she may even add a new Angel. Who will get those wings?