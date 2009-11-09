Week In Photos

Week in Photos for Nov. 13

JG3 / ZJE / WENN 1 / 63

By Cindy Joung

Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson pictured at a Spanish fan party for 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' held at Palacio de Vistalegre in Madrid.

RELATED: Play the "New Moon" matchup game and see a clip from the new movie

Up NextSt. Paddy's Day!
JG3 / ZJE / WENN 1 / 63

By Cindy Joung

Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson pictured at a Spanish fan party for 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' held at Palacio de Vistalegre in Madrid.

RELATED: Play the "New Moon" matchup game and see a clip from the new movie

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries