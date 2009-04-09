Celeb-Bings

Star Searches: Kal Penn in the White House?

Tony Dejak / Invision/AP 1 / 10

"House" star Kal Penn -- best known as Kumar from the "Harold & Kumar" movies -- is going into politics. The White House just hired him as a community liason, making the actor the No.1 most-searched celeb this week. Who else is top of mind?

Tony Dejak / Invision/AP 1 / 10

