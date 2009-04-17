The Shortlist

The Afternoon Shortlist for April 17

Pamela Anderson is a vegetarian and spokeswoman for PETA, so why is she attending the opening celebration for a steakhouse and strip club? A PETA spokeswoman explains away their poster girl's divided loyalties by saying, "Steakhouses nowadays have some of the best salad bars and veggie options around." (TMZ)

