The Afternoon Shortlist for April 17
Pamela Anderson is a vegetarian and spokeswoman for PETA, so why is she attending the opening celebration for a steakhouse and strip club? A PETA spokeswoman explains away their poster girl's divided loyalties by saying, "Steakhouses nowadays have some of the best salad bars and veggie options around." (TMZ)
Pamela Anderson is a vegetarian and spokeswoman for PETA, so why is she attending the opening celebration for a steakhouse and strip club? A PETA spokeswoman explains away their poster girl's divided loyalties by saying, "Steakhouses nowadays have some of the best salad bars and veggie options around." (TMZ)