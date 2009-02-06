The Afternoon Shortlist for February 6
The UK's Mirror tabloid is reporting that Angelina Jolie is "preparing her body for another baby." Since Jolie-Pitt fertility reports are about as reliable as mass e-mailed stock tips, we wouldn't go sending flowers just yet. (The Mirror)
