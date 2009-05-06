The Shortlist

The Afternoon Shortlist for May 6

"Gossip Girl"'s Taylor Momsen hopped onstage in New York last night to channel her inner riot grrrl and perform with her band "Pretty Reckless." Who knew Taylor had a rocker chick inside her? Okay, maybe the heavy eyeliner should have been a clue. (Videogum)

