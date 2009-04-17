The New Supermodels

By Saryn Chorney

Back in 1990, George Michael's "Freedom" video marked the arrival of a new breed of celebrity model: The Supermodel. The infamous music video starred a cast of seemingly supernaturally beautiful beings -- namely Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford. This gorgeous group graced the covers of the top magazines of their day, but who are the leading "Supes" of the new millennium?

Gisele Bundchen is the first name, face and stunning body that comes to mind. The Brazilian catwalk queen made a reported $35 million in 2008, adding to her estimated $150 million fortune. She's graced over 500 magazine covers, dated Leonardo DiCaprio and married Tom Brady -- and she's only 28. Check out who's nipping at her stiletto heels.