The Shortlist: Dancing Superheroes
Liev Schreiber - who plays Sabretooth in the upcoming Wolverine movie - is threatening to completely wussify the tough-guy superhero flick months before it's release date by referring to star Hugh Jackman as "a terrific dancer" and admitting to his own impossible dream of one day becoming a dancer as well. Look, there's no crying in baseball, and there's no dancing in Comic Books! (SciFi Wire)
Liev Schreiber - who plays Sabretooth in the upcoming Wolverine movie - is threatening to completely wussify the tough-guy superhero flick months before it's release date by referring to star Hugh Jackman as "a terrific dancer" and admitting to his own impossible dream of one day becoming a dancer as well. Look, there's no crying in baseball, and there's no dancing in Comic Books! (SciFi Wire)