The Shortlist for June 30

By Jennifer Odell

Madge's daughter Lourdes, who's collaborating on a clothing line with her mom, has launched a blog in which she shares tips about palettes for fall ("my least favorite color is brown because it resembles the color of something QUITE gross"), the wonders of '80s-era shorts ("the kind that makes your butt look kinda big, with a grunge-looking shirt tucked in"), and more pearls of style wisdom for the 13-year-old set. (MaterialGirlCollection)