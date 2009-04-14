Celeb Webby Nominees
And you thought it wasn't possible: Paris Hilton has finally been nominated for a legitimate award. The 13th Annual Webby Award Nominees were announced today, and the socialite's "Paris Hilton Responds to McCain Ad" viral video received a nod. See which other stars are being honored for their work on the World Wide Web.
