Celebrity Cocktail Recipes

By Melissa Hunter

Here is Wonderwall's latest batch of exclusive recipes for enjoying your favorite stars, straight up or on the rocks.

Miley Mudslide: Mix two ounces of adolescence with three ounces of premature adulthood. Cautiously pour five ounces Southern charm and kooky personality through a Disney-manufactured strainer, removing any traces of individuality and free will. Add a splash of quirky (and potentially offensive) teenage rebellion. Pour all contents into a blender until contents appear to be pure liquid gold. Serve in a mason jar and drink until you feel sufficiently queasy yet oddly satisfied.

Warning: Do not drink after 10 years, as it will go bad and turn into a train wreck.