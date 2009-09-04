The World's Most Famous Celebrity Grave Sites

By Michelle Lanz

Finally, after much ado about location, Michael Jackson's body was laid to rest at the star-studded Forest Lawn Glendale in Los Angeles. His final residence is now in the Great Mausoleum, a gallant structure on the grounds of the cemetery, and home to legendary stars like Clark Gable and Jean Harlow. Also buried in the cemetery are two of his lifelong heroes, Walt Disney and Larry Fine, one of the Three Stooges. We imagine this site will garner much attention and reverence from fans for many years to come. Here are some other beloved stars' final burial spots.

