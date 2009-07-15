Celebs Gone Viral

Celebs Gone Viral for July 15

By Dana Flax

"Celebs Gone Viral" is a weekly gallery featuring the best -- and weirdest -- celebrity stories that have hit the e-jackpot thanks to our friends over at BuzzFeed. We combed through to pick out some highlights from the last week, so warm up that mouse-clicking trigger finger and check them all out.

We recently shared with you this rare twitpic of wallflower Lindsay Lohan's surreptitious public tribute to Michael Jackson, but thankfully there's now a corresponding countdown of the 10 Lamest Michael Jackson Tributes so we can make fun of it just a little bit longer.

