.

Who's using baby wipes and more trivia

. 1 / 10

Which actor reportedly used baby wipes to freshen up while filming his last movie?

#####

Co-star Eli Roth told People magazine that Pitt would stay clean on the set of Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" by using baby wipes.

#####1#####Brad Pitt#####Johnny Depp#####Shia LaBeouf
Up Next
. 1 / 10

Which actor reportedly used baby wipes to freshen up while filming his last movie?

#####

Co-star Eli Roth told People magazine that Pitt would stay clean on the set of Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" by using baby wipes.

#####1#####Brad Pitt#####Johnny Depp#####Shia LaBeouf

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries