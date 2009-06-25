10 Ways We Want To Remember Michael Jackson

By Melissa Hunter and Paige Ferrari

As news broke of Michael Jackson's passing, the Internet was instantly filled with remembrances of the King of Pop. (After all, what child of the '80s doesn't have some favorite Michael memory ?) Controversies and "wacko" moments aside, here are 10 ways we want to remember Michael.

10. The comeback tour: After several reclusive years at Neverland Ranch, Michael announced his comeback tour to eager fans and the media. He called it his "final curtain call," saying, "These will be my final shows performing in London. 'This is it' really means 'this is it' ... I'll be performing the songs my fans want to hear. I'll see you in July and I love you so much." The tour sold out within an hour of the announcement, and left many hoping for the comeback they'd long been waiting for. At the time of his death, his first show was a mere three weeks away.