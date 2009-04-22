Style Profile: Freida Pinto
Most Americans know Freida Pinto from her breakout role in Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millonaire." Now the 24-year-old model-turned-actress is one of Hollywood's hottest commodities, clamored over by designers and at least one muse-happy director. In this week's style profile, we examine some of Freida's hottest red carpet looks.
