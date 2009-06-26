The Many Looks of Michael Jackson
By Paige Ferrari
Michael Jackson leaves behind more than a catalogue of insanely danceable music. The pop icon's singular fashion sense -- from that sparkly white glove to his golden kneepads in the Lisa Marie era -- is legendary in its own right.
Here are a few of Michael's standout looks.
Who's "Bad"?: Michael never backed down from belts, buckles, or glitz. He combined all three with his costumes from the Bad tour in 1988.
