The Many Looks of Michael Jackson

By Paige Ferrari

Michael Jackson leaves behind more than a catalogue of insanely danceable music. The pop icon's singular fashion sense -- from that sparkly white glove to his golden kneepads in the Lisa Marie era -- is legendary in its own right.

Here are a few of Michael's standout looks.

Who's "Bad"?: Michael never backed down from belts, buckles, or glitz. He combined all three with his costumes from the Bad tour in 1988.