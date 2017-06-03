Amber Portwood may have put her wedding on hold (again), but that doesn't mean she and her fiancé, Matt Bier, have called it quits.

"Matt and Amber are still together and still living together," a source tells Us Weekly. "They're trying to work things out."

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The "Teen Mom" star revealed in April that she planned to wed her 45-year-old beau near their home in Indiana in October 2017. But their plans to tie the knot hit the skids just a month later.

"A lot has come out through the course of filming and from various online stories. That has added extra pressure and made things difficult," a source told E! of the delay in May.

"They've both been open about their personal struggles, but it hasn't been easy when their lives are under such heavy scrutiny," added the E! source.

This isn't the first time there's been a wrench in the couple's plans to wed.

They got engaged in March 2015 and initially planned to tie the knot on Oct. 10, 2016, but pushed back their wedding date when reports surfaced alleging that Matt had several secret children with multiple women and that he hadn't been paying child support.

(To make matters worse, in April 2017, more rumors surfaced alleging that Amber had physically abused her fiancé -- they both denied those reports.)

It appeared as though Amber and Matt might have finally called it quits when the mother of 8-year-old daughter Leah tweeted on May 30, 2017, "Ready to move forward and be the woman I've always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now."

Amber raised more eyebrows when she traveled to New York City to shoot the "Teen Mom OG" reunion special without her fiancé.

But according to Us Weekly's source, the reality TV star was only on her own because Matt is under the weather.

"He didn't come with her because he's tending to medical issues," says the source.

In the wake of the wedding postponement, Matt told Us Weekly that there's "no question" he and Amber will eventually make it to the altar.

"We are in a very good place," he said.

Though we had our doubts, it appears that may be the case after all!