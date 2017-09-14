Legendary singer Andrea Bocelli was airlifted to a hospital after falling off of a horse in Italy.

Italian media reported on Sept. 14 that the singer was riding his horse when the 58-year-old simply fell. The exact details of the accident aren't known, but he took to social media to assure his fans that he was fine.

"Dear ones, I want to calm you and tell you that I'm fine: it was just a trivial fall. I hug you. - Andrew," he tweeted in Italian.

TMZ reported that the fall occurred near Pisa. A rep told the website that Andrea hit his head during the fall, but was already back home and feeling well.

In 2013, the legendary tenor said told the Daily Mail that horse riding is how he relaxes. "I own a beautiful stallion," he said.

On Sept. 8, Andrea, who is blind, played the Colosseum in Rome for a special musical event as part of this year's "Celebrity Fight Night in Italy." Others who played included Elton John, Steven Tyler and David Foster.