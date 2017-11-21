Aretha Franklin is not on her "deathbed," despite widespread rumors circulating the Internet, a friend says.

Brother/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

On Nov. 21, the Internet was shook when reports swirled that Aretha' health was dwindling. One fake Twitter profile claiming to be Aretha's official twitter page even said she had passed.

However, entertainment reporter Shaun Robinson put much of that speculation to bed.

"Good Morning, Everyone. I just spoke to one of Ms. Franklin's family friends in my hometown Detroit," the tweet said. "They spoke to Aretha moments ago and asked me to tell you please don't believe this news that was trending. Have a good day."

The 75-year-old Queen of Soul has been hit with rumors of failing health before. In fact, false stories surfaced that she was fighting pancreatic cancer in 2011.

"Well, there was just so many wild things out there and just so many things being said that weren't true," Aretha told Shaun at the time, "I just felt I needed to address it a little."

She continued, "I don't know where 'pancreatic cancer' came from. I was sitting there reading the newspaper and it was saying someone in my family said that. No one in my family ever said that to anybody."

Invision/AP

Earlier this year, Aretha announced that she was retiring, but planned to release one more album.