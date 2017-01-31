Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested for stalking the former "Real Housewives of New York" star, the New York Post's Page Six reports.

The report said Jason showed up to their 6-year-old daughter's school and started yelling, "I will destroy you."

Before showing up to Bryn's New York City school, Jason allegedly sent several abusive emails to Bethenny.

A police spokesman told Page Six, "The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016. On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child's school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, 'I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you've been warned.'"

Jason has since been charged with harassment in the first degree and stalking in the fourth degree, but he denies the charges.

There is certainly no love lost between Bethenny and Jason, who went through a nasty divorce that dragged on for four years and saw them fighting over assets like the TriBeca (New York) pad and custody of their daughter.

Us Weekly said that Bethenny told the court that her ex tried to turn her their daughter against her.

"He would say, 'Mommy should be Ursula the witch. She's a great witch,'" Bethenny claimed her ex said. "'You be the princess, I'll be the prince, Mommy will be the witch.'"

Last year, she said of her split and the divorce proceedings, "I have cried enough tears to fill the Hudson River. I'd think, how could this go on for so long? Four years on a two-year marriage!"

Her ex's attorney, Robert C. Gottlieb, told The Post, "There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife's unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges."