Beyonce and her twins are still hospitalized after a "minor issue" has surfaced, according to a new report.

TMZ claimed on June 18 that doctors do not feel comfortable releasing the singer or her babies, which the website says are a boy and a girl. Just a few days before, former President Barack Obama seemed to hint that Bey and Jay Z were having twin girls.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images North America

The website didn't know the nature of the medical issue, but said that Beyonce is okay and the babies are expected to be okay, as well.

When the three of them will be released isn't known.

The twins were reportedly born on June 12 at UCLA Medial Center, but the couple kept the births under wraps for nearly a week.

On Father's Day, Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, confirmed the baby news on Twitter, writing, "They're here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday." His tweet included an image of balloons. He signed the tweet, "love, granddad."

On June 17, a source told People magazine, "Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends."

Kalaidjian / BFA / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

The couple announced in February that they were pregnant with twins in an Instagram post that showed her holding her belly while wearing a veil.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," she said. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

The power couple already shares 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.