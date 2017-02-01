Beyonce and Jay Z are going to be parents once again... to twins!

The "Formation" singer announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 1, sharing an image of her holding her belly while wearing a veil.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The power couple already shares 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The news confirms pregnancy speculation over the past week.

Earlier in the week, HollywoodLife.com quoted a source that all-but confirmed the news.

"Everyone in Beyonce's inner circle is keeping quiet when it comes to the pregnancy rumors, which is unusual because normally they would just deny them outright," the source said. "When there's been pregnancy stories before everyone has just laughed them off, but this time round there's a noticeable silence on the subject, which makes me think it's true.

"There's no doubting that Beyonce has been wearing a lot of baggy, over-sized clothing recently, and that's soooo not like her usually — and everyone in her crowd knows how much she and Jay would like another baby. I wouldn't be surprised if there's an announcement very soon."

On Jan. 27, many thought they could see a hint of a bump as she modeled for her clothing company Ivy Park.

Shop #IVYPARK at @nordstrom @topshop @six02 @jdsportsofficial @revolve @carbon38 @myer @theofficialselfridges @hudsonsbay @zalando @thezaloralabel @namshi @debijenkorf @gluestore @theiconicau A photo posted by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:22am PST

Congrats to the happy couple!