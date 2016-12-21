Open mouth, insert foot. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, there was a report saying that Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian's baby momma, was in talks to land a shoe deal with Adidas. It turns out, that couldn't be further from the truth.

A source close to the shoe titan told TMZ, "This is 1 trillion percent false at level. She has never been on our radar."

The source said the company and Dream's mom hadn't had a single discussion about endorsing their shoes, nor had it spoken with her lawyer or anyone else on her team.

The story unfolded after reports suggested that Chyna was offered a two-shoe contract with Adidas (who, by the way, collaborates with Kanye West on his Yeezus line.) She would also have to appear at media events and wear the brand in public. As the story went, the apparel giant was only willing to pony up $250,000 for the deal, leaving the "Rob & Chyna" star insulted and claiming she needed a lot more than that to agree.

The reality, TMZ and Adidas claim, is that there's not an ounce of truth to it.

To say that Chyna's last week has been bizarre may not cut it. On Saturday, she reportedly took the newborn daughter she shares with Rob, cleared out their house and left.

Rob and Chyna then argued back and forth on Instagram.

Many, though, smelled a publicity stunt to increase ratings of their reality show.

On Monday, Dec. 19, Rob publicly apologized to Chyna and said he was "seeking help."

"This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of he and Chyna. "I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you."

He later shared a photo of his daughter, Dream.

"I am going to get better for you Dream," he said. "You are my life and gave me a new start on being a better me. Love you."

Whether Rob will follow through on his promises remains to be seen. A source told People magazine on Dec. 21 that the reality star is full of "empty promises."

"His health and issues are out of control," the source says. "He makes empty promises but doesn't end up doing anything. He says he'll go to therapy or work out, but he often sits at home and eats In-N-Out."