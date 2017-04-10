While Nikki Bella is now engaged, her twin sister, Brie Bella, is gearing up for a massive change in her life, too.

"She looks like she's due any minute, but yeah she's due in about four weeks," Nikki told E! News of her pregnant sister.

The "Total Divas" star said friends have marveled at how "calm" Brie is throughout the process.

"Brie is like 'Yeah, it's the first time in 10 years I get to be at home and sleep in the same bed every night and relax,' so pregnancy has been great for her," Nikki said. "She's in the stage where she is getting a bit uncomfortable and can't wait to have the baby."

Nikki continued, "She looks so beautiful pregnant. She has this amazing glow."

Last month, Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan announced that they'll name their little girl Birdie Joe Danielson.

"I cannot wait to meet Birdie Joe. I can't wait to see if she's going to look like Bryan. Is she going to look like Brie? How's Brie going to be as a mom?," Nikki said. "Personally I'm really hoping that she's going to look like Brie so she can be my mini me."

The reality star is also already looking forward to spoiling her niece.

"I can't wait to have these little fun days with her," Nikki said. "I'm so excited for [Brie.]"

Really, though, things couldn't be more exciting for the Bellas.

On April 2, Nikki was shocked when her WWE boyfriend John Cena proposed to her inside a wrestling ring after they won a match together at Wrestlemania.

Prior to the match, there had been rumors in the wrestling world that John was set to propose, but Nikki didn't believe them.

"I heard all the speculation, I saw all the rumors on the Internet," she said. "Literally I was like, there's no way my man is going to be proposing [at Wrestlemania.] He's too private. There's no way he's going to propose in front of all those people, in front of 70,000 and all the ones that were tuned in worldwide. I really didn't expect it. I was so shocked."