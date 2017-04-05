Nikki Bella is putting the chokehold on any speculation that she and John Cena will be adding to their family.

While speaking to a TMZ camera crew, the "Total Divas" star was asked if she and the professional wrestling star are planning to have any kids.

"No, there won't be," she said. "John doesn't want kids, so we're not going to have kids."

Nikki is only a few days into being a fiance, so she's still trying to soak in what her and John's future will be like as husband and wife. John shocked Nikki when he proposed at Wrestlemania on April 2 inside the wrestling ring after they won a match together.

Prior to the match, there had been rumors in the wrestling world that John was set to propose, but Nikki didn't believe them.

"I heard all the speculation, I saw all the rumors on the Internet," she said. "Literally I was like, there's no way my man is going to be proposing [at Wrestlemania.] He's too private. There's no way he's going to propose in front of all those people, in front of 70,000 and all the ones that were tuned in worldwide. I really didn't expect it. I was so shocked."

Other than eyeballing Napa Valley for a bachelorette party (not surprising for anyone who has seen her on her two E! reality shows), Nikki says she's not thought at all about what type of wedding she actually wants.

"I think I gave up on the marriage thing so long ago that I haven't decided anything I want to do," she said. "I think right now I'm still trying to realize, is this real? Is this really happening? My friends say it takes three days, so I'm just trying to soak it all in."