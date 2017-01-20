It was basically boredom that brought Britney Spears and her man Sam Asghari together.

Sorry all you "love at first sight" folks.

The "Make Me" singer spoke to AMP 103.7 on Friday, Jan. 20 about her romance with the male model and how it came to be. All we've known up until now was that the two met on the set of her "Slumber Party" video.

They first conversed while waiting to film a hallway scene.

"We were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, we had to literally be stuck there," Britney told the radio hosts. "We were forced to talk to each other."

During this time, they got to know each other for the first time.

"He knows my name but be doesn't really know me as a person, and I have no idea who the hell he is, and we were just talking," she said of the conversation. While discovering their shared love of sushi, they casually mentioned going out to dinner sometime.

Sam gave her his number.

"It was not even like a serious thing," Britney said. "It was like we're just having a conversation to get through the experience."

Then, for several months, nothing happened -- no dates, no conversations, nothing.

"I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag," she said. "I was like 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' so then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person."

The couple has dated since November and even rang in the new year together.

Britney's interview comes after a former reality TV star claimed that she and Sam are in a relationship, even sharing a now-deleted pic on Instagram of her and a man appearing to be Sam kissing. Morgan Osman, who once starred in two episodes of Oxygen's "Bad Girls Club" in 2010, implied that the smooch was recent.

"I have video and images of our REAL relationship. Britney he is using you," Morgan told website The Dirty. "I don't know why everyone is attacking me, Sam Asghari is the cheater. I feel sorry for Britney Spears, she seems like a good person."