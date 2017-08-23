Round 2? Carmen Electra isn't ruling out reconciling and remarrying her ex-husband, Dave Navarro.

How did these two even get to the point where they could get reacquainted? Turns out, they stayed in the same New York City hotel recently.

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

"We hung out for a little bit," she told Life & Style on Aug. 23. "It was really, really good to see him... We have this connection and we understand each other so well."

Carmen, 45, and Dave, 50, were married from 2003 to 2007 and even had a reality TV show chronicling their marriage.

"We adore each other," she said.

Erik C Pendzich / REX USA / Rex USA

Asked if she would ever considering reigniting the flame with Dave, she said, "Getting back together? Who knows. You never know what can happen in the future. He's a great guy."

She added, "Maybe we'll surprise everybody and get married again! I'll definitely say that we have a love for each other that is beyond what I can even explain."

In June, she posted a photo from their New York reunion on Instagram, writing, "Can't believe I just ran into @davenavarro at my hotel in NYC ❤️best friends 4life #twinflames."

Can't believe I just ran into @davenavarro at my hotel in NYC ❤️best friends 4life #twinflames A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Earlier this month, it seems that she was overcome with the sentimental emotion again, sharing a throwback photo of herself with Dave, in which she appears topless.

"Photos capture the most intense moments of life that take u right back to that time and the feelings u once had @davenavarro #withlovecarmen #twinflames #friends," she wrote.