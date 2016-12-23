Carrie Fisher, who famously played Princess Leia in "Star Wars," suffered "a massive heart attack" while aboard an airplane on Friday, according to a report.

The Los Angeles Times said she is in critical condition.

TMZ broke the news on Dec. 23 that the actress was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest. At least one passenger on board was administering CPR to the actress while the plane was in midair.

The medical incident occurred about 15 minutes before the plane landed in L.A.

"A flight attendant asked if there were any medical personnel on board and an EMT who was sitting in the back of the plane came up to first class and administered life-saving measures," the website said.

Carrie was rushed to a nearby hospital the moment the plane touched down at Los Angeles International Airport around noon.

One person on Twitter wrote, "Saw Carrie Fisher be pushed out on a stretcher at the airport :( Really hope everything will be okay."

Actor Brad Gage and actress Anna Akana were on the plane during the incident.

"Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞," Anna wrote. "So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped."

In a subsequent tweet, she said, "Feel weird even tweeting about it but I JUST finished her book and was fangirling out over seeing her dog Gary in person. Gah."

Brad expressed similar sentiments, writing, "I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs."

He later said, "I don't know what happened. Not really sure what to do right now but I hope she is ok. I hope she is ok."

Carrie has been on a book tour promoting her recent memoir, "The Princess Diarist." In the book, she documents, among other things, her "intense" affair with her "Star Wars" costar Harrison Ford.

"It was so intense," Carrie told People magazine in November. "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."