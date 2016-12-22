Just days after taking their romance public, it's already over between Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth. The split, though, is not without its share of drama.

Why? Well, the "One Call Away" singer thinks Bella is still dating "Teen Wolf" star Tyler Posey, which prompted Charlie to pull the plug immediately on their fleeting romance.

Over the last several months, the actress and Charlie had been flirting online, leaving many to wonder if there was something brewing between them. On Sunday, the duo left little doubt when they attended the Jingle Ball concert together in Florida. The next day, paparazzi photographed them displaying some major PDA on a beach in Miami.

The photos caught a lot of fans by surprise since many thought she was still dating Tyler. Bella says otherwise, but Charlie is now taking to Twitter to publicly apologize to the actor.

"I can't believe what I'm reading," Charlie tweeted on Thursday, Dec. 22. He added, "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it."

In subsequent tweets, he took a not-so-veiled shot at Bella, writing, "I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way."

One of the singer's 910,000 followers told Charlie that she was still with Tyler, to which he said, "She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me."

Finally, Charlie decided he was done with the situation.

"I want nothing but peace for all," he wrote on Thursday morning. "I'm just removing myself from this."

As all this was played out, the actress, who still has pics of her and Charlie up on her social media, took to Twitter to address the situation and claim she's been single for a few weeks.

She tweeted, "Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends."

Ah, young love, ain't it sweet!